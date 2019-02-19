Coldest February in 83 years? Meterologist says frigid days are behind us

Calgarians can look forward to sun and slightly less frigid temperatures.

David Phillips, a senior meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the cold weather isn't over but the coming weeks won't be so harsh.

"It's been a tough month. I don't think there's been a colder February … in 83 years," Phillips said. "You get kind of a gold medal for having to endure, not only the cold, but also the snow, too."

It's still early to call it the coldest February for that many years, as the month isn't yet over, he said.

'Nothing but sunshine' ahead

No weather system has been strong enough yet to push away the cold, arctic air, he said. That kept much of Alberta under extreme cold warnings for days.

As of Tuesday, the week's forecast for Calgary shows highs ranging from –4 C to –12 C.

"You have to look at the bright sides of things," Phillips said. "After tomorrow, I see nothing but sunshine, that beautiful, Calgary sun, and this time of year, that sun has a little bit of warmth to it."

David Phillips is a senior climatologist with Environment Canada. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

The city is currently under a snow route parking ban after seeing 11.1 centimetres fall over three days.

But don't expect the snow to melt with those temperatures, Phillips said. It'll likely stick around until March, which is due to start a bit cooler than normal.

"I think by the first day of spring, on March 20, we'll have had some mild days," he said. "The chinook will come back and maybe you'll think it's not so bad after all."

Environment Canada is predicting temperatures in the single-digit negatives by next week, Phillips said.