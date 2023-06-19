Heavy snowfall warning issued on Alberta mountain highway

Despite being three days away from the official start of summer, some parts of Alberta are slated to see snow — and a lot of it, according to Environment Canada.

At around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, the weather agency issued a snowfall warning for Highway 93 in Banff National Park from Lake Louise, Alta., to Saskatchewan River Crossing, Alta., and from Jasper, Alta., to Saskatchewan River Crossing.

"The heaviest snow will fall tonight and during the day on Monday. Snow levels are expected to be between 1,600 and 1,700 metres," read the alert on the Environment Canada website.

"A long period of heavy, wet snow will continue over higher elevations, with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm."

A snowfall warning has been issued for parts of Alberta including Lake Louise and Jasper (Environment Canada)

The weather agency said people should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

The snow is expected to taper off on Tuesday.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," read the warning.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."