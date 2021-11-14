Snow, heavy winds could cause issues for drivers in Alberta

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for many areas in Alberta Sunday, with Banff National Park expected to be particularly affected by snow and heavy winds.

In Banff, heavy snowfall is expected Sunday through Monday, the alert said, with 10 cm to 30 cm of snowfall expected by Monday night. This alert affects areas near the town of Banff, Lake Louise, Saskatchewan River Crossing, and Siffleur Wilderness Area.

Canmore Fire Rescue also tweeted Sunday that strong, damaging winds are expected today.

"Strong southwesterly winds will develop this morning, with gusts near 100 kilometres. High profile vehicles may be in danger of tipping over in cross winds," the group said.

⚠️WIND WARNING⚠️<br>Strong, damaging winds expected today<br>Strong southwesterly winds will develop this morning, with gusts near 100 km/h. High profile vehicles may be in danger of tipping over in cross winds —@CanmoreFireRes

High profile vehicles include semis, container trucks, trailers, and in some cases SUVs.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight," the alert for Banff said.

As of 8:30 a.m., weather warnings were in place for Cardston, Okotoks, Kananaskis, Jasper National Park, Crowsnest Pass, and surrounding areas.

Special weather statements were also issued by Environment Canada for much of the southern part of the province Sunday, including areas around the City of Edmonton, Drayton Valley, Fort Saskatchewan, Hanna, Hinton, Leduc, Lloydminster, Nordegg, Spruce Grove, Whitecourt, Red Deer, and Rocky Mountain House.