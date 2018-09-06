Police search for masked man who fired imitation hand gun in Calgary bank

Police are searching for a suspect after an odd incident took place in a Calgary bank Wednesday.

A man, with his hood up and a black-and-white bandana pulled over his face, entered the TD Bank at 77 Castleridge Blvd. N.E. at approximately 4:40 p.m., police said in a release.

He fired an imitation handgun into the air, and then immediately fled the building.

Nobody was injured and nothing was stolen.

Police are continuing to investigate, and say the man's motive and intentions are not known.

The suspect is between five feet six inches and six feet tall, 20 to 35 years old, and was wearing black pants, black jacket, white shirt, dark grey hoodie and the aforementioned bandana.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.