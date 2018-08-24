Evacuation alert for Waterton Lakes National Park triggered by out-of-control wildfire

Parks Canada has issued an evacuation alert for all areas of Waterton Lakes National Park as a wildfire is threatening the popular southern Alberta destination.

The fire started in the Boundary Creek valley south of Waterton in the United States and is now burning out of control at the border between Glacier National Park in Montana and the Canadian side, said Parks Canada fire information officer John Stoesser.

"Because of the wildfire that's burning in the Boundary Creek valley, in Glacier National Park, it was moving east toward upper Waterton Lakes. So that's a trigger point to put the townsite of Waterton under an evacuation alert, since it is relatively close to the townsite," he said.

He said it's not yet clear how large the fire is.

The alert means residents and visitors need to prepare themselves and their property for a possible evacuation.

"Because of the potential danger to life and health, Parks Canada has issued an Evacuation Alert for all of Waterton Lakes National Park," says the Parks Canada statement posted at 10:45 p.m. MT.

Officials say they will try to give as much notice as possible if that happens, but because conditions can change quickly, an order to leave could come on short notice.

People will be required to leave within one hour if an evacuation is ordered.

The evacuation alert comes as firefighters battle hundreds of wildfires across British Columbia.

This is the second summer in a row that wildfires have raged through Waterton Lakes National Park.

In September 2017, the Kenow wildfire consumed more than 190 square kilometres within the park — an area twice the size of Grande Prairie — including about 80 per cent of its popular hiking trails. Five homes outside of the park were also destroyed.

The park was under a mandatory evacuation order that lasted two weeks.

With files from The Canadian Press