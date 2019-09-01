Cyclist airlifted to Calgary hospital after fall near Waterton

A cyclist has been airlifted to Calgary hospital after being injured in a fall near Waterton on Sunday.

STARS air ambulance confirmed it responded to the area around 2 p.m.

A man in his 20s was hurt after falling from a bicycle, STARS confirmed.

The helicopter crew met local EMS at Pincher Creek Hospital, where the man was airlifted to Foothills hospital in Calgary.

The man was in stable condition.

Waterton is located approximately 270 kilometres south of Calgary.