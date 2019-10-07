WATCH how Air Canada advertises its Comfort fare

The Borsatos filed complaints with the federal Competition Bureau and Ad Standards over this Air Canada commercial for Comfort fares, saying it's misleading. The airline tells Go Public, 'The ad is meant to broadly and quickly highlight the fare class, and drive customers to learn more on the website where full terms and conditions are detailed.'
Social Sharing
The Borsatos filed complaints with the federal Competition Bureau and Ad Standards over this Air Canada commercial for Comfort fares, saying it's misleading. The airline tells Go Public, 'The ad is meant to broadly and quickly highlight the fare class, and drive customers to learn more on the website where full terms and conditions are detailed.' 0:31