Councillor opposes city plan to reroute bike path through Chinatown

Ward 4 Coun. Sean Chu says he's against plans to reroute a river pathway through Chinatown.

The proposed detour in question is part of flood mitigation work being done by the city.

The change could see cyclists, e-scooters and pedestrians using Third Avenue South between First Street S.E. and Eighth Street S.W. One option is to have the road turned into an eastbound one-way street to accommodate parking and cycling infrastructure.

The road runs through the communities of Chinatown and Eau Claire and it provides a link to the Bow River Pathway Network along with transit routes, local amenities and several businesses and residences.

The city says the path on Third Avenue is one of the busiest cycling routes in the city's centre and the changes would aim to make it easier to walk and wheel along that corridor, to help to alleviate the strain on sidewalk capacity.

But Chu called the plan "anti-car" ideology and said that it's a bad urban design that doesn't consider businesses.

"Just look at the disruption happening on 17th Avenue all the businesses are facing," Chu said.

Chu said associations, residents and businesses reached out to him with their concerns for the plans and who felt their voices weren't being heard.

The plan is split up in three zones, each with a number of options depending on limitations of the existing road. There could be shared lanes, or a cycle track. The city’s also looking at parking changes, like angle parking to increase capacity. (City of Calgary)

For decades, he said Chinatown residents and businesses had been pleading with the city to increase parking in the area along with more pedestrian safety and that this plan could exacerbate the current issues.

He said the plan, which is in the public consultation phase, has failed to "earn the support of the community," in a letter he posted to Twitter.

"That's why the Chinatown businesses and people there are very afraid," he said. "They also felt, 'why is this city continuously doing stuff to make us try to fight for our own survival.'"

Chu is joined by business owners in Chinatown who are worried about the plans to reroute the river pathway through their community.

Annette Fung, who owns and operates the Silver Dragon restaurant, told CBC in a previous interview that the plan to look at one-way traffic came as a surprise. She also is concerned that taking away traffic will cripple her business, which has already suffered a number of blows before and during the pandemic.

Terry Wong, the executive director of the Chinatown Business Improvement Area, also said he's heard similar worries from other business owners in the community.