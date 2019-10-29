Cochrane RCMP seek 3 witnesses in string of business break-ins

Cochrane RCMP are asking the public to help identify three "potential witnesses to a string of business break-ins" that happened in Bragg Creek and Turner Valley.

The burglaries took place between Sept. 29 and Oct. 22, according to an RCMP press release issued Tuesday.

On Oct. 25, CBC News reported that business owners in small towns west of Calgary were being "pushed to the edge" by repeated break-ins.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff with the Cochrane RCMP has confirmed that the business burglaries referred to in the press release are connected to the same crime-spree.

"We are looking at speaking to these three individuals as we believe that they might have information about these crimes," Savinkoff was quoted as saying in the release.

"We understand the impact that these crimes have had on these traditionally quiet communities and are committed to holding those responsible accountable for their actions."

Business owners targeted in the spree described themselves as exhausted, stressed and financially strained.

The three witnesses are pictured above. (Cochrane RCMP)

"This is our livelihood and you absolutely feel violated. You don't know when it's going to happen next," said Emma Pirija, owner of the Rockies Tavern and Grill in Bragg Creek.



Anyone with information regarding the witnesses is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.