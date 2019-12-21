RCMP responding to shooting at Red Deer, Alta., Walmart

At least one person was injured and sent to hospital after a shooting at a Walmart in Red Deer, Alta., on Friday, according to the RCMP.

RCMP spokesperson Shelley Mashiem could not confirm if there was one or multiple shooters.

"We are trying to locate them," she said. "Try to stay out of the area for now."

RCMP could not confirm whether the shooting was targeted, or whether it took place inside the store.

We can confirm that one person required emergency medical care as a result of the incident at the South <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedDeer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedDeer</a> Walmart. Scene is contained and members have a perimeter blocked. Please avoid the surrounding area as the investigation is underway. —@RCMPAlberta

More to come