RCMP responding to shooting at Red Deer, Alta., Walmart
At least one person was injured and sent to hospital after a shooting at a Walmart in Red Deer, Alta., on Friday, according to the RCMP. 

Not confirmed whether shooting was targeted at this time

RCMP spokesperson Shelley Mashiem could not confirm if there was one or multiple shooters.

"We are trying to locate them," she said. "Try to stay out of the area for now."

RCMP could not confirm whether the shooting was targeted, or whether it took place inside the store.

More to come

