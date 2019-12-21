RCMP search for 2 suspects after Walmart shooting kills man, 69

Lauren Thorsteinson was parking her vehicle in the Red Deer, Alta., Walmart parking lot on Friday night when she saw a couple of police cars outside.

Thinking the situation likely just involved a shoplifter, she began walking into the store with her son.

"That's when, all of a sudden, a cop gets out and he has a rifle," Thorsteinson said. "He was yelling, and he looks at us and says, 'Go back to your car, get in, lay down.' And then we just watched."

Red Deer RCMP responded Friday night to a shooting that left a 69-year-old man dead. Walmart shoppers were stuck in the store as police put it on lockdown.

RCMP said they believe that the shooting was targeted, and that there is no further danger to the public.

A map shows the location of a Walmart located in Red Deer, Alta., where a shooting took place Friday night. (Google)

Tiffany Rose Cave said she was waiting in her vehicle while her fiancé, Christopher James Rae, walked into the store.

"I had him on speakerphone while he was inside. The announcement was made over the intercom that they were going on lockdown," Cave said in a message to CBC. "Then, the police came and took out their rifles and shotguns. It was pretty scary."

Rae said he texted Cave just as he entered the Walmart.

"I literally missed the shots by probably 20 seconds or so, because he was shot at 6:45 and that's when I texted her," he said. "All I was thinking was I wanted to go home and get home to my family, and now this happened."

Tiffany Rose Cave was waiting for her fiancé in a Walmart parking lot when a 69-year-old man was shot in what RCMP said was a targeted shooting. (Tiffany Rose Cave/CBC)

Shoppers were put on lockdown inside and outside the store for a number of hours while RCMP investigated the scene.

"The cops were really, really nice and respectful," Rae said. "They were doing a really good job. It was pretty impressive."

There is currently no information on the identity of the man who was killed, or possible motives in the shooting.

RCMP Const. Shelley Nasheim said there was only one shooter, but the investigation is currently centred on two individuals. Two suspect vehicles left the scene after the shooting.

"I'm hoping they'll actually make some arrests and stuff like that soon, so we can get this part resolved and give some closure to that man's family," Nasheim said. "Because it's pretty horrific."

Though Nasheim could not confirm the shooting was targeted, she said one witness who saw the shooting take place in the entrance of the store said it did appear that way.

After news of the shooting broke, posts on social media made the unfolding situation worse, Nasheim said, as erroneous reports of eight or nine dead spread quickly on Facebook and Twitter.

Nasheim said she even received calls from outlets like The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The Walmart opened for business on Saturday as usual while the investigation continued. Shoppers who were told to leave their vehicles at the location overnight were allowed to pick them up as of noon on Saturday.