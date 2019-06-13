Alberta woman charged for trying to mail puppy, kitten

An Alberta woman has been charged for allegedly attempting to mail puppies and a kitten.

Vulcan County enforcement services says on May 7 and May 17, a woman tried to mail the animals by leaving them in a small cardboard box at a Canada Post office in Milo, Alta.

The animals had stamps affixed to them.

Jill Marshall, 53, has been charged with causing an animal to be in distress under the Animal Protection Act.

Her first court appearance will be in Lethbridge on July 30.

Milo, Alta. is about 110 kilometres southeast of Calgary.