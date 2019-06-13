Alberta woman charged for trying to mail puppy, kitten
An Alberta woman has been charged for allegedly attempting to mail puppies and a kitten.
Police say Jill Marshall left animals in a small cardboard box at a Canada Post office in Milo, Alta
An Alberta woman has been charged for allegedly attempting to mail puppies and a kitten.
Vulcan County enforcement services says on May 7 and May 17, a woman tried to mail the animals by leaving them in a small cardboard box at a Canada Post office in Milo, Alta.
The animals had stamps affixed to them.
Jill Marshall, 53, has been charged with causing an animal to be in distress under the Animal Protection Act.
Her first court appearance will be in Lethbridge on July 30.
Milo, Alta. is about 110 kilometres southeast of Calgary.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.