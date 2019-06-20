3 dead after multi-vehicle crash near Vulcan, Alta.
RCMP are investigating
Three people are dead after a truck and semi-tractor crashed near Vulcan, Alta., on Wednesday.
RCMP say a truck was headed south on Highway 23 around 5:30 p.m. when it crossed the centre line and collided with a northbound semi-tractor, before crashing into another truck behind the semi-tractor.
The 45-year-old male passenger of the southbound truck, who was from Lethbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene, as was the 64-year-old male driver of the northbound truck, who was from Vulcan.
The 22-year-old male driver of the southbound truck, also from Lethbridge, was taken to Calgary hospital by EMS. He died in hospital.
The driver of the semi-tractor was not hurt.
RCMP were still on scene as of 10 p.m.
Traffic was rerouted for several hours to allow collision analysts to investigate.
The highway reopened just after 5 a.m. on Thursday.
RCMP said the names of the deceased will not be released.
Update: Hwy23 fully reopened from TwpRd 162 to 164, south of Vulcan from previous MVC (5:06am) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABRoads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABRoads</a> <a href="https://t.co/Y2qGLmD0VL">https://t.co/Y2qGLmD0VL</a>—@511Alberta