3 dead after multi-vehicle crash near Vulcan, Alta.

Three people are dead after a truck and semi-tractor crashed near Vulcan, Alta., on Wednesday.

RCMP say a truck was headed south on Highway 23 around 5:30 p.m. when it crossed the centre line and collided with a northbound semi-tractor, before crashing into another truck behind the semi-tractor.

The 45-year-old male passenger of the southbound truck, who was from Lethbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene, as was the 64-year-old male driver of the northbound truck, who was from Vulcan.

The 22-year-old male driver of the southbound truck, also from Lethbridge, was taken to Calgary hospital by EMS. He died in hospital.

The driver of the semi-tractor was not hurt.

RCMP were still on scene as of 10 p.m.

Traffic was rerouted for several hours to allow collision analysts to investigate.

The highway reopened just after 5 a.m. on Thursday.

RCMP said the names of the deceased will not be released.