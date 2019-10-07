Early voting underway at 3 post-secondary schools in Calgary

Calgary voters who are studying or working at three of the city's post-secondary institutions are getting an early chance to cast their ballots in the federal election.

Under Elections Canada's vote on campus extended service polls program, voters can cast a special ballot from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9 at:

University of Calgary's Hotel Alma.

Mount Royal University at Wyckham House.

Bow Valley College's ATB Hall.

These polls are mainly intended for students, but anyone who is on campus — such as faculty, staff and visitors — and is eligible to vote can do so, Elections Canada says.

Voters who are keen to have their say ahead of election day can also vote during advance polls from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14.

Click here to go to the Elections Canada site, where you can enter your postal code and find out where you can vote in the advance polls or on election day, Monday, Oct. 21.

Here's what you should bring: