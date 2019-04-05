Polarized Alberta? Opinions vary widely and strongly, Vote Compass suggests

Albertans hold strong opinions that vary widely across the province — and even in the same riding, those views can be starkly different, new data analysis shows.

A new analysis, which used data from online questionnaire Vote Compass, shows that the views of NDP-supporters and United Conservative Party (UCP) supporters are often far apart, rarely coming close to the centre.

The results paint a picture of polarization.

"The differences are striking. In all ridings, there's no one close to the center or close to each other," Vox Pop Labs research director Charles Breton said.

"You always have that UCP voters to the right and the NDP voters to the left, but not even on either side of the center [are they] really close. They're really far from each other."

Vote Compass is an online survey conducted by Vox Pop Labs and commissioned by CBC to match Albertans' views on policy with political party platforms.

The questionnaire asked nearly 134,000 Albertans, from March 20 to April 12, about their opinions on various policy issues. The volunteered answers to the 30 open-ended questions were ranked along a political spectrum of left to right. The results were then weighed to be reflective of Alberta's demographics.

This graph shows the difference between self-declared NDP and UCP voters within each riding. Their positions on policy issues vary dramatically. (Vote Compass/Vox Pop Labs)

The team behind Vote Compass, Vox Pop Labs, has been providing data analysis reports for CBC News throughout the month-long Alberta election campaign. Others have shown where participants stand on issues such as the economy or federal equalization.

In this study, the team wanted to see how far right or left entire ridings sway in terms of policy views, and how those views on policy compared to how they voted in the last election.

As some of the riding boundaries changed, a few of the ridings had multiple incumbents. However, the analysis shows that some right-leaning ridings chose to vote NDP last time.

However, left-leaning ridings did not vote for the Progressive Conservatives or Wildrose Party, which have merged to form the United Conservatives. For instance, the twelfth most conservative-leaning riding in the province, Lesser Slave Lake, voted in a NDP candidate in 2015.

This graph shows where on a left-to-right political spectrum people in each riding fall, according to the Vote Compass questionnaire that has been weighed for demographics. It shows that some ridings cross the centre line and still voted NDP in last election. (Vote Compass/Vox Pop Labs)

"The spectrum on the left side seems to really span the whole thing, whereas on the right side, they seem to be concentrated a bit more to the right," Breton said.

In other words, voters with right-leaning views are more likely, this analysis suggests, to consider the NDP than left-leaning voters would be to consider the UCP.

'It does matter who you vote for'

The choice between two strong yet different parties is relatively new for Alberta, political scientist Melanee Thomas said. It could be seen as polarization, but she said that doesn't worry her.

"I think this is people knowing their minds and people having opinions and that this has policy consequences," she said. "I would use that as evidence to say, it does matter who you vote for."

That stark difference between the two parties leading in the polls may be pushing people to vote, as well.

Advance voter turnout hit a record high with nearly 700,000 votes cast — almost triple the vote in the 2015 advance polls. Voters can cast their ballot until 8 p.m. MT Monday.

According to the analysis, the Top 10 right-leaning ridings in Alberta include:

Cardston-Siksika. Drumheller-Stettler. Taber-Warner. Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills. Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre. Chestermere-Strathmore. Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul. Drayton Valley-Devon. Vermillion-Lloydminster-Wainwright. Grande Prairie-Wapiti.

The Top 10 left-leaning ridings in Alberta, per the analysis, include:

Edmonton-Strathcona. Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood. Edmonton-City Centre. Edmonton-Glenora. Edmonton-Gold Bar. Edmonton-Riverview. Calgary-Mountain View. Edmonton-Rutherford. Edmonton-Decore. Calgary-Buffalo.

Strikingly, the right-leaning ridings are primarily rural and outside of the two biggest city centres of Calgary and Edmonton. The left-leaning results are the opposite, centred in Edmonton, which has voted NDP in the past. The only two Calgary ridings to top the list both had NDP incumbents.

"When parties are active, it mobilizes people. And that's how you see Edmonton-Strathcona versus Cardston-Siksika," said Thomas, who grew up in rural Alberta.

"All the other public opinion estimates I have would not suggest that, like everybody in Edmonton-Strathcona is raging left and everybody in Cardston-Siksika is like the opposite."

Thomas noted that those who took part in the Vote Compass questionnaire are likely quite politically engaged, which she said might lead to starker differences in the resulting analysis. She describes most Albertans as "aggressively moderate."

Moderate vote up for grabs

But moderates, she said, typically point either left or right. So when parties are door-knocking, or certain issues are big news, those moderates' votes are up for grabs.

"That still means that there's space for disagreement and some pretty profound disagreement on some pretty important issues," Thomas said.

That disagreement is normal, she said, but in Alberta, it hasn't typically translated into people's votes. Instead, Albertans have historically been satisfied trusting the government's operations to the party most likely to win.

That might be why, she said, some Albertans became so angry with an NDP government in power. Most people in other provinces at some point see their chosen party lose an election. In Alberta, that might have been a first for many in 2015.

Alberta has historically been a one-party province. Even before the 44-year PC reign, the Social Credit and Alberta Liberals governed for long, unbroken stretches.

"That is exactly how our system is designed to function. We literally have the government … her Majesty's government and Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition," Thomas said.

"And the whole point of the way that we set up our political institution is that they are in an adversarial relationship with each other, and what it's supposed to do is to present really clear, cohesive, different versions of what government should do and what governments should be.

"We haven't had this ever in Alberta politics."

How Albertans chose a government this time has yet to be seen. Elections Alberta will start to count ballots at 8 p.m. MT, though the final tally, including many of the advanced votes, won't be available until Wednesday or later.

Methodology:

Developed by a team of social and statistical scientists from Vox Pop Labs, Vote Compass is a civic engagement application offered in Alberta exclusively by CBC/Radio-Canada. The findings are based on 133,877 respondents who participated in Vote Compass from March 20 to April 12, 2019.

Unlike online opinion polls, respondents to Vote Compass are not pre-selected. Similar to opinion polls, however, the data are a non-random sample from the population and have been weighted in order to approximate a representative sample. Vote Compass data have been weighted by gender, age, education, language and region to ensure the sample's composition reflects that of the actual population of Alberta according to census data and other population estimates.

