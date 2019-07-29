Volunteer firefighter dies while helping strangers east of Calgary

A volunteer firefighter has died while helping strangers at a motor vehicle collision in Wheatland County, east of Calgary.

John Garvin Jr., 52, was a volunteer firefighter both for the Village of Rockyford and surrounding Wheatland County, Rockyford confirmed on its Facebook page on Monday.

The village said he had volunteered as a firefighter for three years and also at a lot of community events.

The Facebook post said the Wheatland County flag would be lowered to half-mast on Monday to honour him.

"Today our hearts are heavy with grief for the family, friends and brotherhood of Rockyford firefighter John Garvin Jr., who answered his final alarm when he died suddenly on Saturday while helping strangers at a motor vehicle accident," Wheatland EMS posted on Facebook.

"Rest in peace, Mr. Garvin. We salute you and thank you for your service."

Garvin has a father who still lives in the community.