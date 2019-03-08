Calgary man accused of murdering father may be mentally unfit to stand trial

Vincent Fong, accused of killing his father, may be mentally unfit to stand trial, according to a court-appointed forensic psychiatrist.

Fong, 36, is accused of killing his father in January after police discovered Shu Kawn Fong's body inside his northwest home.

At Fong's first court appearance, lawyers immediately identified serious concerns over mental health issues.

Fong has been undergoing a 60-day psychiatric assessment at the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatry Centre with Dr. David Tano, who says the accused is currently unfit to stand trial.

A judge must make the ultimate ruling on fitness. If he is found unfit, that means he doesn't have the capacity to understand the charges against him and can not instruct a lawyer.

A hearing will be held so a Judge Joanne Durant can ultimately make that determination.

On Friday, the case was adjourned until March 18 so Tano can update a report.