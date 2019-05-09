Man in critical, life-threatening condition after stabbing at Victoria Park station
EMS says a man has been taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after a stabbing at Victoria Park station in Calgary.
A suspect has been arrested, police said
Police said the report that a man had been stabbed at the CTrain station came in at 10 p.m. Wednesday.
When they responded they found the victim, a man in his 30s, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
He was taken to Foothills hospital.
Police confirmed at 10:30 p.m. that a suspect had been arrested.
The station, pedestrian bridge and spiral staircase on the west side of Macleod Trail were closed while police responded to the incident.
The stabbing happened shortly before the Thomas Rhett concert at the Saddledome let out nearby.
