Police identify victim in northeast Calgary homicide case
47-year-old man died last week in what police first described as a 'domestic dispute'
Police have identified the man who died following an alleged assault in northeast Calgary's Rundle neighbourhood.
Dwane Charles Lanois, 47, has been named now that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has finished the autopsy.
Earlier this week, police said they had charged Roberta Lynn Wolfchild, 50, with second-degree murder in relation to his death.
It's unclear how the two knew each other. Police originally said they believed the death was the result of "a domestic matter."
Lanois was found in medical distress following an apparent assault on May 3 in the 4900 block of Rundlewood Road N.E. He died a short time after emergency officials arrived.
A woman at the home was taken into custody, and police said at the time that they weren't seeking any other suspects.
Wolfchild appeared in court on Monday.
