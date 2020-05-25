President and CEO of Vermilion Energy leaves Calgary-based company
Anthony Marino steps down, Lorenzo Donadeo named executive chairman
Vermilion Energy Inc. says Anthony Marino has stepped down as president and chief executive and as a director of the company, effective immediately.
The company says instead of replacing Marino, it has created an executive committee to run the firm that includes chairman and former chief executive Lorenzo Donadeo, who has been named executive chairman.
Curtis Hicks, who served as Vermilion's chief financial officer from 2003 to 2018, has also rejoined the company as president.
Vermilion says it has used the executive committee structure in the past and that it has been re-established formally.
The executive committee will include a minimum of five senior executives including the executive chairman, president, chief financial officer, chief operating officer, executive vice-president people and culture and vice-president of business development.
Vermilion is an international energy producer with properties in North America, Europe and Australia.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.