Police chase over stolen car ends with Alberta man getting stuck in elementary school's vent

A police chase that began when officers in Red Deer, Alta., noticed a stolen licence plate, ended with a man getting stuck in the vent of an elementary school.

At 12:45 p.m. Saturday, an RCMP officer was on patrol when he noticed a car with a stolen licence plate, and a driver who was known to police.

The officer followed the car, but the driver accelerated and fled, but due to public safety reasons the officer stopped his pursuit, police said in an emailed release.

A short time after, RCMP found a pickup truck in a back alley in Mountview which had a licence plate that didn't match the vehicle. The stolen car from earlier was also seen nearby.

Police said as they approached, they spotted the 23-year-old driver of the stolen car from earlier, and placed him under arrest.

A second man, who is 28-years-old, fled the alley — climbing onto the roof of nearby Mountview School.

Police surrounded the school, and waited for a canine unit to arrive.

There were two employees inside the school, who were able to safely leave the building.

While police were waiting for the canine unit to arrive, the man attempted to break into the school by climbing down a vent in the ceiling — but he got stuck, until police's canine unit was able to locate him.

He surrendered, got out of the vent, and was taken into police custody. He was seriously injured and was taken to hospital for emergency medical treatment.

The 23-year-old is still in police custody and is awaiting a judicial hearing.

Police said the investigation continues and charges are pending against both men.