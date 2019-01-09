Skip to Main Content
Woman in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Mount Pleasant
New

Woman in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Mount Pleasant

The pedestrian collision happened around 7 a.m. in the intersection of 26th Avenue and Fifth Street N.W.

Incident happened around 7 a.m. at intersection of 26th Avenue and 5th Street N.W.

CBC News ·

A woman was rushed to hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle in the northwest Calgary community of Mount Pleasant.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. in the intersection of 26th Avenue and Fifth Street N.W.

Police said the woman's injuries were serious and life-threatening. 

Police shut down the intersection while they investigated.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|