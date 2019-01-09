Woman in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Mount Pleasant

A woman was rushed to hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle in the northwest Calgary community of Mount Pleasant.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. in the intersection of 26th Avenue and Fifth Street N.W.

Police said the woman's injuries were serious and life-threatening.

Police shut down the intersection while they investigated.

Please be advised - road closures in affect near intersection of 26 Ave. and 5 St. N.W., due to serious pedestrian collision. —@CalgaryPolice