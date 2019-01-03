Police want to ID truck linked to fatal northwest Calgary shooting

The Calgary police are seeking a dark-coloured pickup truck they believe was involved in a northwest Calgary homicide in December, and are hoping the public can help them find it.

On the evening of Dec. 17, Roy Chi Yan Mac was found with gunshot wounds around the 100 block of Panamount Villas N.W. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died the next day.

Police say the attack on the 38-year-old appears to have been targeted and they believe the pickup truck was used by the suspects in carrying out the shooting.

The truck is described as a 2013 to 2018 model dark-coloured Dodge Ram 1500 sport crew cab with dark wheels or rims.

The shooting happened at around 10:45 p.m., but police believe the suspects may have been in the area earlier in the day, arriving in the truck before the victim got home and using it to flee the scene after the shooting.

"The public is asked to contact police if they have noticed a vehicle, matching the above description, parked on the street and or in a commercial parking lot for an extended period of time, or if anyone has recently seen a similar vehicle in their community that they do not typically see in their community," police said in a release.

Police are also looking to speak with anyone who may have spotted the truck in the area around the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.