3-block vandalism spree in S.E. Calgary prompts search for 'suspect vehicle'
13 victims have come forward so far
Calgary police are looking for those behind a vandalism spree in the southeast communities of Douglasdale and McKenzie Lake earlier this week that saw damage along a three-block stretch, with 13 victims coming forward so far.
Officers were called to the 14000 block of Mount McKenzie Drive S.E. after the damage happened sometime from 9 p.m. on Wednesday to 7 a.m. on Thursday.
"Thirteen victims have come forward to police to report damage to their vehicles, including slashed tires, broken mirrors and graffiti, as well as graffiti on a nearby school and a residence," said police in a release.
Police released a photo of a "suspect vehicle" that may have been involved in the incident.
Anyone else with damaged property, or any information on the vandalism, including home surveillance video, is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
