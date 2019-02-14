Cheeky Valentine's Day posts from Calgarians connect with more than just couples

You either love or hate Valentine's Day, right?

Well, some Calgarians are giving the city a few reasons to cozy up to the often cheesy holiday with a bit of laughter.

The city's love connections

First, there was the city confessing its dying love for surrounding municipalities — except perhaps Edmonton.

Let's just say Banff was a fan of the Edmonton dig, raising a (.gif) glass in response.

Then Edmonton replied, with love.

To: Calgary<br>From: Edmonton<br><br>from 🚒 to ❄️🚚, we are always happy to send you some ❤️s<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyValentinesDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyValentinesDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/L85GHdj2xL">pic.twitter.com/L85GHdj2xL</a> —@CityofEdmonton

And Calgary couldn't resist, rekindling the longtime relationship.

But the city's true love was undeniable with this call out to Calgarians to call them, maybe.

Police be our Valentine

Calgary police were also on board for a bit of fun, even with a somewhat serious topic: outstanding warrants.

We’ve never been ghosted like this before. Jaswinder, we’d never deceive you, we really want to see you! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BeOurs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BeOurs</a> If you have any info on Jaswinder contact us at 403-266-1234, or <a href="https://twitter.com/StopCrimeYYC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StopCrimeYYC</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CPSValentine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CPSValentine</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ValentinesDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ValentinesDay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> <a href="https://t.co/YDV6BVL9z7">pic.twitter.com/YDV6BVL9z7</a> —@CalgaryPolice

Hey Dean, you left without giving us a forwarding address and we’ve got a special <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ValentinesDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ValentinesDay</a> delivery for you! DM us your details? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YouveGotMail?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YouveGotMail</a> If you have any info on Dean, please contact us or <a href="https://twitter.com/StopCrimeYYC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StopCrimeYYC</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CPSValentine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CPSValentine</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> <a href="https://t.co/6pslU83kYa">pic.twitter.com/6pslU83kYa</a> —@CalgaryPolice

Hey Cory, just call our name. We’ll be there in a hurry, you don’t have to worry! Cory is believed to be in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NovaScotia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NovaScotia</a>. If you have any info, contact us, <a href="https://twitter.com/HfxRegPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HfxRegPolice</a> or <a href="https://twitter.com/StopCrimeYYC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StopCrimeYYC</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CPSValentine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CPSValentine</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ValentinesDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ValentinesDay</a> cc: <a href="https://twitter.com/RCMPNS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCMPNS</a> <a href="https://t.co/4emRCf7Gh1">pic.twitter.com/4emRCf7Gh1</a> —@CalgaryPolice

We thought <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ValentineDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ValentineDay</a> warranted some special attention for a few people that we’ve been looking to spend some time with! Garrett if you’re reading this…police be our valentine! If you have any info on Garret, please contact us or <a href="https://twitter.com/StopCrimeYYC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StopCrimeYYC</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CPSValentine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CPSValentine</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BeOurs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BeOurs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> <a href="https://t.co/fP5DOtq7Fa">pic.twitter.com/fP5DOtq7Fa</a> —@CalgaryPolice

These giggling cupid twins

Here's another Valentine's Day video from a Calgary mom that will bring a smile to any face. Laura Laycock had a good chuckle when she decided to do a Valentine's Day photo shoot with her twins last year.

You have to check out these super adorable <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> twins who couldn't stop giggling about <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ValentinesDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ValentinesDay</a> last year. Thanks to their mom, Laura Laycock, for sharing this with us. <a href="https://t.co/EVO22U2anx">pic.twitter.com/EVO22U2anx</a> —@CBCCalgary

While they were for sure feeling the love that day, it turns out they just really like to giggle.