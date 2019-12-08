Calgary Flames, Stampeders announce vaccination policy for fans, staff attending live events

Fans and staff will soon need to be fully vaccinated in order to attend live and major sporting events at Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome and McMahon Stadium.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment (CSEC) announced that they will be implementing a COVID-19 vaccination policy for all fans eligible to receive the vaccine, as well as event staff and employees, in a Monday press release.

The venues host games for teams including the Calgary Flames, Stampeders, Hitmen and Roughnecks.

CSEC wrote in a release they believe this move is essential to having a safe environment for fans and staff.

"[It's] an important measure to help our communities and businesses to continue reopening safely," the CSEC said.

Fans have already been welcomed back to McMahon Stadium, and will be able to grab tickets for games at the Scotiabank Saddledome come September.

The effective policy date for the vaccine mandate is being targeted for Sept. 15.

Further details on implementation will be provided in the coming weeks, the CSEC said.