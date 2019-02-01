Calgary woman pleads for return of stolen urn with her father's ashes

A Calgary woman is making a plea to whoever stole her father's ashes to return them.

Heather Hamilton moved in to her new home this week, and had left some unpacked boxes in the garage.

The garage was broken in to overnight on Thursday, and an urn with her father's ashes was among the items stolen.

"If they've lost a loved one and they've gone through that, like, my dad was my hero, he was my best friend. And I just feel like I lost him all over again. And I just hope that maybe whoever took it would hear this and return it," she said.

"I don't care, just leave it in my yard — I don't know, just, I want it back."

The break-in occurred between 12:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Thursday near 17th Avenue and Fourth Street N.W.

Some jewellery and an antique watch were also stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.