U of C staff told to work from home after 2 more COVID-19 cases confirmed

The University of Calgary has told its staff and faculty to work from home after two more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed — one associated with the Haskayne School of Business and another at the school's Spy Hill campus.

"As per standard practice for all cases of COVID-19, AHS has directly contacted any individual considered exposed to these cases," reads an email sent to students and staff by U of C president Ed McCauley. "These people are now also in self-isolation and being tested for COVID-19."

Effective Sunday, the university said all students, faculty and staff should work from home until further notice, and only those who are required to be on campus should remain there. Any staff needing to retrieve items from campus should do so Monday, the university said.

"This situation reminds us that we are entering a new stage in our fight against COVID-19. We can expect the number of cases that touch our institution to rise in the weeks to come," McCauley said.

The new cases come after two separate cases were confirmed at the school's Cumming School of Medicine, both linked with an Edmonton curling bonspiel attended by 50 to 60 doctors from across Western Canada.

The school suspended in-person classes March 13 before confirming its first case of COVID-19 on March 16 — an individual who had not been on campus since March 9.

McCauley also recommended all students living in residence who have the ability to go home do so no later than March 29.

"We understand this will not be an option for everybody and we will continue to accommodate any students that cannot go home, including international students," McCauley said. "We will be working with students in the coming days to begin transitioning all students who remain in residence to buildings without shared bathroom facilities."

The University of Alberta was informed Saturday that a student tested positive for COVID-19, the first in the university's community.