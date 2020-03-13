Case of COVID-19 confirmed at University of Calgary

There has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 on the University of Calgary campus.

An individual, who has not been on campus since March 9, has tested positive, U of C president and vice-chancellor Dr. Ed McCauley said in an email sent out Monday evening.

The email did not specify if the individual was a member of the staff or a student, but said the person was based in the university's science precinct and that the case is believed to be related to travel. Those science facilities have been closed until further notice.

A U of C spokesperson said they could not confirm the individual's role on campus due to privacy concerns.

"This individual did everything right: the moment they felt ill, they self-isolated and called 811 to be tested. As a result, they were not on campus while exhibiting symptoms," McCauley wrote.

The University of Calgary campus remains open but classes are being transitioned online starting Tuesday. Recreation facilities are closed, and libraries and computer labs are closed to those who are not staff or students.

McCauley said he understands the case may concern those in the university community.

"For students, we will accelerate our transfer of student services to alternate delivery … For faculty and staff, we will support those of you who make the decision to work from home.

"If your work requires you to be physically present, we will provide extra training to enhance your safety and increase social distancing measures. We also support any decision made by those of you who are immunocompromised or who live with immunocompromised individuals to stay off campus," he wrote.

Alberta reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 74.

The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency on Sunday in response to the pandemic.

