Reports of man armed with knife prompt emergency alert at University of Calgary

Calgary Police are looking for a suspect after reports that man with a knife was on the University of Calgary campus Tuesday night.

Around 9 p.m. MT, the university issued an emergency alert, warning people an "assailant" was on the campus.

An emergency alert was put out after reports of a person armed with a knife was on the U of C campus. It was lifted shortly after. (Screenshot)

At the time, Dean Parthenis, the university's media director said police and campus security were searching for a man who may have been armed with a knife.

Emergency Medical Services said there were no injuries reported.

The alert was lifted just after 9.30 p.m., after police confirmed the suspect was no longer on campus. The investigation is continuing.