U of C will take over main floor of Calgary's old central library

The University of Calgary is moving into the old central library location, at least for a while.

The faculty of environmental design will operate a teaching lab on the main floor of the building and use it as an events space.

It will lease the space for five years from the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation, starting in January.

"This is a unique opportunity for CMLC to partner with the University of Calgary's EVDS [environmental design] faculty to program the building and bring a collaborative research-hub into the community," said Michael Brown, CMLC president and CEO, in a news release.

"Our goal was to seek a partner that would bring a street-level activation that builds upon the energy and momentum already underway in East Village, and this partnership is a great example of that goal."

Immersion downtown

The faculty focuses on urban design, architecture and landscape design. U of C president Elizabeth Cannon says it's a great fit.

"It really allows our students to be immersed in the downtown core, which is important to them," she said.

According to the CMLC, the new space will explore how "innovations in design, construction, and operational management can work together to make cities more resilient, equitable, vibrant, prosperous and healthy.

The city-owned corporation, which is responsible for the redevelopment of East Village, will invest $200,000 into the main floor and basement of the old library and will review whether it makes sense to occupy the upper floors in the future.

Future unclear

It's unclear what will happen at the end of the five-year term.

"This is really a bit of an experiment. That is really up to CMLC to look at more permanent planning," said Cannon.

"From our perspective, it kind of dips our toe in the water with respect to environmental design — and there are a number of other faculties who will also be collaborating — to really see how we can continue to build our impact in the city through opportunities like this."