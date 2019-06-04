Julie Van Rosendaal travels back in time to Alberta 1928, recipes included

Driving through Nanton last weekend, I popped into an antiques store and came across a well used copy of The United Farm Women of Alberta Cookbook, barely held together by strips of aged fabric tape and stuffed full of handwritten recipes.

Originally published in 1928 (mine was a second printing, in 1930) it was one of the earliest cookbooks in Alberta, a collection of recipes submitted by farm wives from across the province. It went through nine reprints and sold 125,000 copies. (At the UFA headquarters in Calgary, the copy in the archives is taken out only occasionally, and it's literally handled with cotton gloves.)

The United Farm Women of Alberta was established in 1915 as an auxiliary to the United Farmers of Alberta; under its own direction, the group campaigned for the rights of women and farmers, and addressed issues of education and public health.

The recipe for flapper pie, as it appeared in the 1928 cookbook. (Julie Van Rosendaal)

The book is a treasury of recipes and instructions for the homemaker at a time when more attention was paid to domestic respectability. Recipes for cakes, breads and preserves, written with brief and vague instructions, which was the style at the time (a basic cooking knowledge was assumed, and not everyone had regulated ovens and standard measures) are bound alongside ads for local products and services.

Here are a few gems from the book — and from the newspaper and food package clippings tucked inside.

Sardines and egg salad. (Julie Van Rosendaal)

A recipe for rhubarb pie, as well as custard. (Julie van Rosendaal)

Rhubarb quick pie. (Julie Van Rosendaal)

