Alberta United Conservatives to reimburse taxpayers $7,200 for Calgary banquet
Event billed to taxpayers by former United Conservative MLA Prab Gill, who now sits as Independent
Alberta's United Conservatives say they will pay back just over $7,200 after taxpayers were charged for a what turned out to be a party event.
The money was for a Calgary banquet in February where United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney urged those in the room to run for the party.
On social media, Kenney called the event a "wonderful evening with UCP supporters."
The event was later billed to taxpayers by former United Conservative MLA Prab Gill, but house rules make it clear that public money can't be used for partisan political activities.
The United Conservatives say in a statement that an error was made and that it will ensure the $7,245 is repaid.
Gill quit the United Conservative caucus to sit as an Independent this past weekend following an investigation into ballot-stuffing at a Calgary riding where he was seeking a nomination.
