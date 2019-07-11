Ogden underpass delayed, leaving community wondering and waiting
City cites utility conflicts on project that was supposed to start this spring
It was supposed to be a summer of construction on a new underpass in the southeast community of Ogden.
But so far, not much is happening at the site of the future 78th Avenue underpass. That has the president of the local community association asking: what's up?
"We just want to get it underway. We were told that it was supposed to start in March," said Rick Smith.
The underpass is actually an enabling work for the Green Line LRT project.
The Canadian Pacific Railway intends to close the level crossing at 69th Avenue.
So the city plans to build the underpass on 78th Avenue to maintain the link between the community and the Ogden shops to the east, as well as the neighbouring industrial area.
Work was to start in March
The city's website shows the project was intended to start in March with the construction of a temporary berm where a diversion track for the CPR line would be placed.
Work would then begin on the underpass which would extend 78th Avenue under the existing CPR line to a new road that would be built on the other side, providing a link to Ogdendale Road.
Once the underpass is completed, then CPR traffic would return to the existing rail line.
A new bridge is also part of the project which would carry the Green Line over 78th Avenue.
Smith said so far, only utility work has been done at the site. Some construction fencing is up at the site but there's no sign of the berm.
The city's website indicates that berm was supposed to be completed this month. Then the underpass construction would begin with the project being completed in March 2020.
"We have not had any communications from anybody about any change in plans," said Smith.
The community association has been advising Ogden residents through its newsletter and social media channels the construction was coming this summer.
City says construction will start soon
Following a request from the CBC, the city issued a statement.
"Utility work has been ongoing and we expect construction of the berm/embankment to begin later this summer," said the Green Line team.
It went on to state that "utility conflicts" resulted in a change in its procurement strategy, resulting in a shift in the timeline for this project.
However, the city said that the delay "is unrelated to the recent council debate about the Green Line."
The change won't affect the overall timing of the Green Line.
Construction on the $4.9-billion megaproject is currently not slated to begin until 2021.
