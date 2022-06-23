Asthmatic cat about to break record for Calgary rescue group — and that's not a good thing
Anxious Phaedra has been looking for a home for half her life
Meet Phaedra.
She's roughly 4½ years old, great with kids and dogs, and she'll give you all the cuddles while you binge Stranger Things on Netflix.
But those close to her say so far nobody has seen her potential.
"I just hope that there is the right family out there that will give her a chance. Her medical issues are very minimal and very easily taken care of and she is honestly just a great cat," Lisa Smith told CBC News in an interview.
"She would fit into many different homes and lifestyles."
Smith is a veteran foster with Calgary-based Pawsitive Match Rescue Foundation. She is fostering Phaedra until that perfect home comes along.
But this domestic short-haired feline has been looking for that perfect home for more than two years, nearing the foundation's all-time record.
"The longest cat in care that we had in the last few years was about two years, five months. Phaedra is at two years, four months. So she is about to overtake the record, unfortunately," said communications director Roisin Kerr.
Phaedra has asthma, which may be triggered by stress or anxiety. But it's manageable with an inhaler, and once she's comfortable in a space, the attacks diminish.
Her anxiety led to over-grooming, but medication has helped.
She likes the stage to herself as far as other cats go but enjoys the company of dogs.
"She was returned very shortly after being adopted and then she had one or two other applications but nothing successful," Smith lamented.
Kerr says it's just a matter of connecting a good home with a great cat.
"We are looking for someone who is really special. They are willing to make that commitment to a cat that maybe needs a little bit extra than a regular cat. She's got a wonderful personality. She is a beautiful cat, so the medical is pretty minor. So we are just hoping that we can find a home that is willing to overlook that and put in the effort and unfortunately the extra costs associated with it," Kerr said.
"But she's a great cat and she's worth it."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?