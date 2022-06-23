Asthmatic cat about to break record for Calgary rescue group — and that's not a good thing

Phaedra is about 4½ years old, but she's been looking for a forever home for half her life

Meet Phaedra.

She's roughly 4½ years old, great with kids and dogs, and she'll give you all the cuddles while you binge Stranger Things on Netflix.

But those close to her say so far nobody has seen her potential.

"I just hope that there is the right family out there that will give her a chance. Her medical issues are very minimal and very easily taken care of and she is honestly just a great cat," Lisa Smith told CBC News in an interview.

"She would fit into many different homes and lifestyles."

Need some clicks on your socials? Phaedra can help. (James Young/CBC)

Smith is a veteran foster with Calgary-based Pawsitive Match Rescue Foundation. She is fostering Phaedra until that perfect home comes along.

But this domestic short-haired feline has been looking for that perfect home for more than two years, nearing the foundation's all-time record.

"The longest cat in care that we had in the last few years was about two years, five months. Phaedra is at two years, four months. So she is about to overtake the record, unfortunately," said communications director Roisin Kerr.

Phaedra is playful and cuddly. (James Young/CBC)

Phaedra has asthma, which may be triggered by stress or anxiety. But it's manageable with an inhaler, and once she's comfortable in a space, the attacks diminish.

Her anxiety led to over-grooming, but medication has helped.

She likes the stage to herself as far as other cats go but enjoys the company of dogs.

"She was returned very shortly after being adopted and then she had one or two other applications but nothing successful," Smith lamented.

Phaedra is great with kids and dogs but is not a cat lover. She will cuddle with you for hours while you binge Netflix. (Pawsitive Match Rescue Foundation)

Kerr says it's just a matter of connecting a good home with a great cat.

"We are looking for someone who is really special. They are willing to make that commitment to a cat that maybe needs a little bit extra than a regular cat. She's got a wonderful personality. She is a beautiful cat, so the medical is pretty minor. So we are just hoping that we can find a home that is willing to overlook that and put in the effort and unfortunately the extra costs associated with it," Kerr said.

"But she's a great cat and she's worth it."