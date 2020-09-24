UCP government staffers to take 7 per cent pay cut

Government staff in the United Conservative Party will be taking a seven per cent pay cut, effective Monday.

Two sources confirmed to CBC News that the premier's office told employees Thursday morning that the salary reductions would be brought in next week.

The cuts were later confirmed by the premier's office.

Premier Jason Kenney, when asked about the cuts on Thursday, said he anticipates it will save nearly $1 million.

"So it's not a huge savings, but these symbols are important," he said. "You know, we are facing a great fiscal reckoning as a province, and we're going to have to find ways to reduce the cost of government."

The changes will apply to political staff working for the Government of Alberta, including positions like press secretaries, advisors and staff in the premier's office. Schedulers and administrative assistants will see no change.

Sources said the decision is part of larger labour negotiation plans and an effort to demonstrate the government is also willing to take cuts during a challenging economic period for the province.

"The government recognizes that so many Albertans have faced real reductions in their pay this year. Indeed, many private sector workers have seen significant reductions for years going back to the 2015 downturn," said Christine Myatt, a spokesperson for the premier.



"Today's move regarding political staff is an acknowledgement that those of us in government can tighten our belts as well."

Kenney has already taken a 10 per cent salary reduction and MLAs have cut five per cent.