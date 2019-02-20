UCP denies mass resignation of Calgary-North East constituency board

The United Conservative Party has denied allegations that 10 constituency association directors have quit in protest of party leadership.

Aryan Sadat, who claims to speak on behalf of the Calgary-North East UCP Constituency Association members who resigned, released a statement on social media Monday evening that alleged the directors had resigned their posts and rescinded their party memberships "in light of recent events involving Jason Kenney and the UCP party leadership."

Sadat did not describe what events he was referring to, and has not responded to multiple requests for comment from CBC News.

The news came as a surprise to Matt Solberg, a spokesperson for the United Conservatives. Solberg denies this happened, and said that Sadat "has no standing with the party or constituency association.

Solberg said neither the party, nor the association president, have received resignations from board members.The UCP candidate for Calgary-North East, Rajan Sawhney, also said she had not heard of the resignations.