The lawyer for a UCP candidate whose business was the target of an RCMP search last week confirms the warrant was executed in connection with the investigation into allegations of voter fraud during the party's leadership campaign.

A computer in Peter Singh's Autopro business in the city's southeast was seized by investigators on Thursday night and returned to Singh and his son on Friday. RCMP are now in the process of analyzing the data.

Singh is the UCP candidate for Calgary-East. His lawyer, Jim Lutz, says while the investigation is connected to allegations of voter misconduct during the 2017 UCP leadership race, "it resulted from complaints by disgruntled party members."

You can find full coverage on the CBC Calgary and CBC Edmonton websites and tune in to our election broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. MT on:

"Mr. Singh is adamant he's done nothing wrong and will await the RCMP's investigation," according to Lutz, who says his client will not be commenting.

The disgruntled party members Lutz referred to are Prab Gill, a former UCP MLA who was disqualified as a candidate following ballot stuffing allegations, and Happy Mann, who was disqualified after it was alleged his team was involved in the assault of a local reporter.

Alberta Votes 2019 : CBC News brings you all the news, analyses and columns you need for the election

In a letter to the RCMP, Gill alleged the Kenney leadership campaign used fraudulent emails to intercept personal identification numbers needed to cast a ballot in the leadership race. Gill said those PINs, which should have been sent to individual members, were then used by the Kenney campaign.

CBC News has not independently verified Gill's claims.

Kenney's lawyer, Steven Dollansky, sent a cease and desist letter to Gill calling the allegations "plainly false and defamatory."

Documents obtained by CBC News show email addresses fraudulently attached to UCP memberships were used to cast ballots in the party's leadership race.