Calgary UCP candidate quits race citing threats to 'smear' her over social media posts

Another United Conservative Party candidate has stepped down over comments she made on social media platforms.

Eva Kiryakos, who was running in the Calgary-South East riding, made the announcement in a video posted to Facebook on Sunday night.

"Someone outside of our party, has been threatening to smear me, and I have had enough of the bullies and the threats," she wrote on Facebook, in preface to her video.

"I do not want this to take away from the election or my fellow United Conservative Party candidates, so I have decided to resign."

In her video, Kiryakos included a tweet she posted during what she says was a discussion on who uses the washrooms at schools, saying her children "had a right to not be brainwashed into accepting perversions as alternative lifestyles."

"I was concerned about safety in the washrooms and schools for my daughter and other people's daughters," she says in her Facebook video announcing her resignation as a candidate.

"The possibility of a grown man sharing a washroom with a little girl, to me, is a perversion," she said.

"I used the words 'alternative lifestyle' because the people I was engaged with on Twitter were using those words."

Kiryakos said her comments prompted some people to call her a transphobe and a bigot.

I am happy to openly dialogue with people who have different views. It's OK to disagree," she said. "I am sharing these with you because I have had enough of the threats and vilifying me for my beliefs and values."

"To censor myself and continue to be scared is to give in to this bully and his threats," she said in her video announcing she's quitting the race.

Last week the UCP candidate for Calgary Mountain View also stepped down over controversial online messages.

Caylan Ford abruptly resigned after the revelation she once lamented there was a double standard for white supremacist terrorists.