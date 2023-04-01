Rajan Sawhney named UCP candidate for Calgary-North West
MLA previously said she would not be seeking re-election in Calgary-North East
An Alberta cabinet minister who months ago said she would not be reeking re-election in Calgary-North East has now been named the UCP candidate in Calgary-North West.
United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith named Rajan Sawhney as the UCP candidate in the riding in the upcoming election, a statement sent by the United Conservative Party Saturday said.
Sawhney was first elected in 2019 as the member of the legislature for Calgary-North East. In February she said she would continue to serve until the end of the government's current mandate, but would not be seeking re-election in that area.
We're pleased to share that Rajan Sawhney has been named as our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCP</a> Candidate in Calgary-North West! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ableg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ableg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> <a href="https://t.co/moZ5s33mdk">pic.twitter.com/moZ5s33mdk</a>—@Alberta_UCP
In a statement, the UCP said the appointment of Sawhney follows a consultative process involving the local Constituency Association and the current MLA — Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, Sonya Savage, who previously said she would not be seeking re-election.
Due to the close proximity of the election, Smith had previously advised she would be using one of her appointments under Section 8 of the UCP's Candidate Selection Process, the UCP said.
Dear Friends,<br>Today, I met with Premier Smith to inform her that I will not be seeking the nomination and re-election for Calgary-North East. I will continue to serve as the MLA for Calgary-North East until the end of this mandate.—@RajanJSaw
Sawhney had previously campaigned for the leadership of the party against Smith and five other candidates.
The UCP said nominations have been opened and the vacancies in Grande Prairie – Wapiti and Lethbridge – West will be filled through appointments ahead of the writ.
With files from The Canadian Press
