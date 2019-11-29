United Conservative Party holds first annual meeting since election win

Members of Alberta's United Conservative Party are meeting for the first time since the party formed government after winning last spring's election.

The UCP is holding its annual general meeting Friday through Sunday in Calgary.

Premier Jason Kenney is to speak to members on Saturday — with an introduction by Laureen Harper, wife of former prime minister Stephen Harper — followed by questions from party rank and file on Sunday.

Talk focusing on a "fair deal" for Alberta is set for Saturday afternoon. The "fair deal" panel was struck earlier this month by Kenney to look at tax system changes, a provincial police force and equalization.

Party members are set to vote on a variety of resolutions through the weekend and will elect new members to the board of directors.

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is to attend Friday. Religious events run Friday and Sunday.

Facebook groups, ranging from students to public-sector workers, are encouraging people to come out on Saturday afternoon to protest government budget cuts.