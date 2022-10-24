Tyler Shandro's conduct hearing with the Law Society of Alberta rescheduled for January

The Law Society of Alberta has rescheduled the conduct hearing for former health minister Tyler Shandro after it was adjourned earlier this month. It will now take place in January.

The now-justice minister was originally set to go before a panel Oct. 17-19.

The law society is investigating Shandro, a lawyer, on three allegations of unprofessional conduct stemming from his time as health minister in 2020.

In one instance, Shandro is accused of yelling at a neighbour — a Calgary doctor — on his driveway in front of his kids in March 2020 after the man posted a meme to social media that offended the health minister.

The second complaint alleges Shandro used his ministerial position to obtain personal cellphone numbers for members of the public.

A third alleges he responded to an email sent to his wife, threatening to refer the person to the authorities if future emails weren't addressed to Shandro.

On Oct. 11, the Law Society declined to comment on which party requested the adjournment or the reason for the delay.

"The reasons for the adjournment may be addressed in the hearing committee report issued after the hearing is held," wrote a spokesperson for the law society.

The disciplinary hearing has been rescheduled to take place Jan. 24-26.

Penalties for breaching the society's code of conduct include reprimand, fines, suspension and, in the most extreme circumstances, disbarment.