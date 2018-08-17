Calgary man pleads guilty, admits to dropping murder victim's phone in acid

After he was shot outside of his home in the northeast community of Marlborough Park, Tyler Sanderson stumbled to the back steps of his house and collapsed.

He was discovered by his mother and girlfriend, who tried to save him, court heard Friday as one of the men involved in the victim's death pleaded guilty.

Justin Cecil Scott, 33, was originally charged with second-degree murder, but following a preliminary inquiry, he was ordered to stand trial on a charge of manslaughter.

On Friday afternoon, he pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of accessory after the fact to manslaughter.

Tyler Sanderson was shot in the chest on May 15, 2016.

Sanderson was taken by ambulance to Foothills Hospital, where he died shortly after.

Investigators noted his wallet, rings and cellphone were missing.

Scott pleaded guilty to his role in Sanderson's death, which involved disposing of the victim's cellphone after the killing, according to the facts of the crime, read aloud in court.

Cellphone destroyed in acid

Knowing Sanderson had been killed, Scott attempted to destroy Sanderson's cellphone, first by smashing it and then dropping it in a bowl of acid.

The day after Sanderson was killed, Scott threw the acid-soaked phone in a field.

Pieces of the phone were found by police six months later.

"Your actions were serious, they were deliberate and they had the potential of destroying evidence that may have been and may well be critical to the upcoming trial," Justice David Gates told Scott.

Lori Ann Heavenfire goes to trial in January on a charge of manslaughter in connection with Sanderson's death.

Judge hopes Scott turns life around

Prosecutor Kyra Kondro and defence lawyer Gavin Wolch argued Scott should be sentenced to 15 months in jail.

Justice David Gates accepted the joint submission. With credit for the time he's already served, Scott has three months left to serve.

At the time of Sanderson's death, police said the Calgary man was killed during a drug deal gone wrong.

In May 2017, Dylan Calf, who had also been charged originally with second-degree murder, pleaded guilty to robbery.

According to the agreed facts read aloud during Calf's guilty plea, he and Scott were hanging out at Heavenfire's home on the Tsuut'ina Nation on May 15, 2016, in the hours before Sanderson was killed.

The trio then drove into Calgary where they had contact with Sanderson.

Before adjourning, Gates told Scott he hopes the 33-year-old is able to turn his life around after he completes his sentence.

"I very much hope … that this really has been a valuable learning experience to you."