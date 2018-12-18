Skip to Main Content
Southern Alberta man gets 3 years for death of girlfriend's infant son
New

Southern Alberta man gets 3 years for death of girlfriend's infant son

A southern Alberta man who was responsible for killing his girlfriend's baby has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Tyler Hogan tossed the boy onto a pile of pillows and blankets on a hardwood floor

The Canadian Press ·
Tyler Hogan, left, was sentenced to three years for causing the death of Austin Wright, who was nine months old when he died of blunt force trauma in April 2016. (Left: Tyler Hogan Facebook/Right: gonebutnotforgotten.ca)

A southern Alberta man who was responsible for killing his girlfriend's baby has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Tyler Brian Hogan had been charged with second-degree murder in the April 2016 death of nine-month-old Austin Wright.

Last week, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of criminal negligence causing death.

Lethbridge court heard that Hogan tossed the boy onto a pile of pillows, blankets and a foam mattress topper that were on a hardwood floor.

The baby's mother and grandmother declined to speak after the sentence was handed down.

They later issued a statement thanking detectives, paramedics and ER doctors for their efforts to try and save the boy.

With files from Lethbridge News Now

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|