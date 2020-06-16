2 more charged with murder in death of Calgary man late last year

RCMP in Alberta say they have charged two more people in the death of a 30-year-old man in Calgary late last year.

The body of 30-year-old Kasif Hirani was found on Dec. 29, 2019, on a rural road near Springbank Airport west of the city.

A week later, police charged a 34-year-old woman, Trista Tinkler, with second-degree murder.

Police say Hirani's death is linked to a stolen vehicle, which was found in mid-January in Calgary.

RCMP say they charged Andrew Christal, a 32-year-old man from Airdrie, and Robert Daignault, 52, from Calgary with second-degree murder last week.

Both were set to appear in Cochrane provincial court on Tuesday.