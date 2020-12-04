2 Grand Slam events added to curling bubble at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary

Add two more competitions to the Calgary curling "bubble" that's slated to hold several events later this season. The Grand Slam of Curling said Thursday that it plans to host the Players' Championship and Champions Cup at Winsport's Canada Olympic Park in Calgary.

Dates have yet to be finalized, but both bonspiels will likely be held in the spring.

The announcement comes two days after Curling Canada first unveiled curling hub plans for Calgary. The federation intends to hold the 2021 men's and women's national championships, the mixed doubles championship and the men's world curling championship here.

Curling Canada plans to adopt a similar model to the one the NHL used when it completed its pandemic-interrupted campaign by using "bubbles" in Toronto and Edmonton. Spectators were not allowed in the hockey venues and that will be the case for curling as well.

Conditional on government approval, the proposed curling events will adhere to strict health guidelines to prioritize the safety of players, staff and all involved, Sportsnet said in a release.

The Players' Championship was originally set for April 7-12 in Toronto. The Champions Cup had been scheduled to close out the Slam season from April 29-May 3 in Olds, Alta.