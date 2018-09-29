New Tuscany fire hall meant to be a 'hub for the community'

Tuscany's new fire station, which includes a community meeting room and an outdoor fitness park, officially opened Saturday.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the hall is part of a new philosophy around how the city is treating buildings that used to have a single-purpose.

"We've started to think about fire halls in a different way," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi at the opening.

"Instead of being sole-purpose buildings closed off to the community, we've started to think of them as investments in the community. And this is the first fire hall that's been built with that philosophy."

The fire hall will serve more than 30,000 people in four northwest Calgary communities — Tuscany, Rocky Ridge, Scenic Acres and Arbour Lake, as well as new neighbourhoods that are yet to be built that were recently approved by city council.

The new station will support the city's goal of seven-minute response times for fire service in the city.

It also has work stations where city staff can drop in, and facilities for EMS workers.

"We asked the surrounding communities what their vision was for the new Tuscany station. Overwhelmingly we heard that the fire station should also serve as a hub for the community," said Chief Steve Dongworth in a release.

The next fire station the city is looking to build, in Varsity, will also follow the new community hub model.

The new fire hall, which is currently in the design stage, could include affordable housing and other community services.