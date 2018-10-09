Man charged with 2nd-degree murder months after body found on Tsuut'ina Reserve

Months after a body was found on the Tsuut'ina First Nation, RCMP and the nation police have charged a man with second-degree murder.

Scott Neilssen Big Crow was arrested on Saturday and charged in the death of Keith Miles Big Crow, 51. He was also charged with indecently interfering with human remains.

The body of Keith Miles Big Crow was found on May 6, two days after he was last seen on the reserve on Calgary's western edge.

Police say they are not looking for any additional suspects.

Scott Neilssen Big Crow is being held in custody pending his next court appearance.