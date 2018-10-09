Skip to Main Content
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder months after body found on Tsuut'ina Reserve

Scott Neilssen Big Crow was arrested on Oct. 6 in the death of Keith Miles Big Crow, as well as a charge of indecently interfering with human remains.

Scott Nielssen Big Crow was arrested Oct. 6 in the death of Keith Miles Big Crow

CBC News ·
Tsuut'ina police and the RCMP investigated the death of Keith Miles Big Crow. (CBC)

Months after a body was found on the Tsuut'ina First Nation, RCMP and the nation police have charged a man with second-degree murder. 

Scott Neilssen Big Crow was arrested on Saturday and charged in the death of Keith Miles Big Crow, 51. He was also charged with indecently interfering with human remains. 

The body of Keith Miles Big Crow was found on May 6, two days after he was last seen on the reserve on Calgary's western edge. 

Police say they are not looking for any additional suspects. 

Scott Neilssen Big Crow is being held in custody pending his next court appearance.

