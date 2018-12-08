The Tsuut'ina First Nation Food Bank opened its doors to the community in July of last year.

In a trailer filled with food, Crystal Starlight works with her staff to fill a long line of hampers to be distributed to people in need across the nation.

Starlight who is the manager of the food bank, says hundreds of nation members are currently using the program, a number that has steadily increased since it was started.

"Last year people were still learning about the food bank, they weren't aware we had one, this year it really picked up," she said.

Starlight says that like much of Alberta, on the growing nation there is an increasing demand from people looking for help feeding their families, especially around the holidays.

The program has received numerous donations, including hundreds of backpacks that are expected to arrive next week. The bags will be filled with goodies for youth and will be given out before Christmas.

Crystal Starlight who manages the Tsuut'ina Food Bank says it has been busier than ever over this holiday season. (Livia Manywounds/CBC)

"We have full lists every day this month, December is a busy month we are giving out hampers every day," Starlight said.

The program runs three-days-a-week, but during the holiday season they are open every day. Starlight says the program gets its food through donations from other food banks across the province.

But she says there is also a big demand for volunteers to help run the operation, something Starlight says nation members have pulled together to provide.

"We opened it up the community first and the responses we got were just incredible, we are full right until the twenty-first," she said.

Firefighter Bobby Buffalo-Big Plume is one of the volunteers working at the food bank in the lead up to the holidays.

Bobby Buffalo-Big Plume and his colleagues at the Tsuut'ina Fire Department are some of the many volunteers needed to run the nation's food bank. (Livia Manywounds/CBC)

Buffalo-Big Plume and his fellow firefighters are just one of the groups on the nation who have volunteered to help out, and are more than happy to do it.

"We just show up and they tell us what to do and we are firefighters, so that's basically what we do, we help out people.," he said.

Buffalo-Big Plume says that working at the food bank hits close to home because he knows many people on the nation and some struggle to make ends meet.

"Some of my family members use the food bank," he said.

The food bank expects to give out more than 300 hampers before Christmas.