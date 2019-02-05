TSB to give update on train derailment that killed 3 CP crew members

The Transportation Safety Board will provide an update today on the early stage of its investigation into a trail derailment near Field, B.C., that killed three Canadian Pacific Railway workers.

Conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer were all based out of Calgary.

Trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer, left, engineer Andrew Dockrell, centre, and conductor Dylan Paradis, right, were killed when a CP train derailed near Field, B.C., early Monday. (Facebook)

Greg Edwards, with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC), says the locomotive fell into the Kicking Horse River and that two of the men were found outside while the third was still inside.

Christopher Monette, TCRC's director of public affairs, said it was "a runaway train." He said the derailment happened shortly after the crew had started their shift in Field.

CP said there was no threat to public safety and there were no dangerous goods involved.

RCMP said they are assisting in the investigation, along with Employment Safety Standards Canada and the B.C. Coroners Service.

Field is about 80 kilometres west of Banff along the Trans-Canada Highway.

The train derailed near the mountainous border with Alberta. (CBC)