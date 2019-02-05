TSB to give update on train derailment that killed 3 CP crew members
Freight train went off tracks and fell 60 metres into Kicking Horse River in B.C.
The Transportation Safety Board will provide an update today on the early stage of its investigation into a trail derailment near Field, B.C., that killed three Canadian Pacific Railway workers.
Conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer were all based out of Calgary.
Greg Edwards, with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC), says the locomotive fell into the Kicking Horse River and that two of the men were found outside while the third was still inside.
Christopher Monette, TCRC's director of public affairs, said it was "a runaway train." He said the derailment happened shortly after the crew had started their shift in Field.
CP said there was no threat to public safety and there were no dangerous goods involved.
RCMP said they are assisting in the investigation, along with Employment Safety Standards Canada and the B.C. Coroners Service.
Field is about 80 kilometres west of Banff along the Trans-Canada Highway.
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.